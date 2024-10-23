Out-of-control bonfire damages garages, fencing and trees in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 7.05pm reporting the fire in the open on Red Bank Road in Market Drayton.

One fire crew was sent from Hodnet Fire Station to the scene.

The SRFS incident log states the fire involved a bonfire "which became out of control". The bonfire affected two garages, fencing and trees.

Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

The incident concluded at 8.40pm.

See also: