'It means the world to the village' - Shropshire village wins gold at prestigious Britain in Bloom awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nine of 20 volunteers in Norton in Bloom, based in Norton-in-Hales near Market Drayton, attended the Britain in Bloom awards ceremony at Old Trafford in Manchester yesterday. 52 finalists from across the UK, who all impressed judges in their regional and national competitions, competed to be the winner of one of 11 categories as well as for an RHS award.

Formed in 2004 with just six members, Norton in Bloom has risen to fame and was selected as one of only eight villages to enter the RHS national Britain in Bloom finals this year. Judges were impressed with the village's offerings this summer and its carbon neutral approach after a big push for sustainable planting.

The group has worked closely with Norton in Hales CofE Nursery and Primary School, setting up a gardening club, and supplying seeds and beds. After receiving a £1,000 grant from Veolia's EnviroGrant scheme - in conjunction with Shropshire Council - Norton in Bloom also worked with a generous local farmer to provide a bird hide in the village.

Master Rupert Worton watering the flowers outside his primary school

The group has shared responsibilities amongst themselves for different areas of the region, and in this year's offerings, volunteers have used peat-free compost, no pesticides or chemicals, and perennial planting as they strive to be more sustainable.

Norton in Bloom also targeted continuity with the same colour theme throughout the village, in beds such as outside the village hall and in barrels outside the bus shelter.

Representing the 'Heart of England' region at the awards ceremony and finals, Norton in Bloom's chairwoman Sarah Moulson was delighted for the group to receive their gold award.

Paul Greatbatch wheeling the barrow

"It means the world to the village," said Sarah. "We're a very small group of volunteers.

"There are only 20 of us and so many people in the community help us that are not necessarily part of the group.

Louise Longman, Beverley Stokes and Audrey Greatbatch sweeping The Horsewash.

"I'm over the moon. There's a sense that I can't quite believe it. I'm absolutely thrilled beyond words.

"I think because we went for this carbon neutral theme, it made us stand out for the judges. We recycled plastic plant pots so everyone can use them. There are lots of initiatives that we used in the village that I think the judges thought were a wonderful step forward."

The Norton In Hales Bloom Group. Photo: Sarah Moulson

Alongside Norton in Bloom's success, three residents in the Shropshire village, who are not part of the group but do work closely with them, were also recognised at the awards as Community Champion winners.

Husband and wife duo Gail and Jeff Rutter were recognised for their work within the village. The pair maintain a woodland area and pond for residents to use.

Meanwhile, Ben Walton was commended for his commitment to sweeping and maintaining the village's bus shelter, which Sarah Moulson said he works on each Friday.

Chair of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, Darren Share said: "Huge congratulations to all finalists of the 2024 Britain in Bloom competition, especially in this milestone 60th anniversary year. Each group demonstrated the creativity, hard work, and commitment to sustainability that Britain in Bloom has championed for six decades. It is wonderful to see the passion and dedication of these hardworking groups in bringing together communities across the UK and make a lasting impact on our local environments."

Elsewhere, first-time entrants Wrexham in Bloom won the city category and a gold medal delighting judges with a balance of annual and perennial displays, including 20 wildflower meadows throughout the city.

Bath in Bloom was declared as the overall winner of the competition, and this was announced to the public live on the BBC's The One Show.