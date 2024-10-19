Market Drayton man who started sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl is spared jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl, was arrested last year after the parents of the girl became concerned about the age-gap relationship.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday that the girl had lied to her parents about her boyfriend's age, and where she was going on the night of May 18 last year.

Mr Kevin Jones prosecuting, said when police were called, they “responded quickly” and arrived at the man's address at 3.30am, where they found the pair in bed together. Officers also found a "used condom" on the bedside table and the man, who was 27 at the time, had “love bites on his neck”.

After he was arrested, the man's phone was searched, which not only showed messages of a sexual nature that he had sent to the girl, but also a 20 second extreme pornographic video showing a male having intercourse with a horse that had been received by WhatsApp from a third party.