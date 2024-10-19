Arson in Market Drayton: Four blazes in less than one hour overnight prompts police appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They involved fires at Longslow Road, near the primary school, then another in the same road, a third incident on Portland Drive in Market Drayton and a fourth where a crew was scrambled from Hodnet.

A spokesperson for >Market Drayton Fire Station said police are investigating and appealed for any doorbell or security camera footage that may help.

"All of these fires are believed to be linked and started deliberately," said the spokesperson. "Colleagues from West Mercia Police attended.

"If you have any information, doorbell or security camera footage that may help with their investigations please call 101 to report it."

The spokesperson said the night's incidents happened started at 12.23am on Saturday) when the rescue pump from Market Drayton was mobilised to reports of a bin on fire on Longslow Road, near the primary school.

"On arrival the crew investigated on foot and found a small fire in a commercial wheelie bin which they extinguished using one hose reel jet," the spokesperson said.

At 12.52am while they were on their way back to base they were alerted by an in cab data terminal (MDT) to a second incident at another address on Longslow Road.

"The second incident involved two domestic wheelie bins, destroyed by fire which also affected a wooden garden shed at the property.

"Crews extinguished it using one hose reel jet and drag rakes."

Then at 1am as they were damping down at that incident Shropshire Fire and Rescue's control mobilised them to a another incident on Portland Drive.

"The Incident Commander was met by the householder who informed them that they had moved their car away from their two wheelie bins which were destroyed by fire," the spokesperson said.

"The fire also damaged a wooden fence panel, two domestic garages externally and two vehicles."

Finally as they were dealing with this incident they were made aware of another fire involving wheelie bins and a vehicle on Elm Drive at 1.13am. This was dealt with by their colleagues rom Hodnet.