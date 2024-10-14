Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Six new one-bedroom flats would be created in Clarence House in Market Drayton under the proposal by applicants Parry Jones Homes Ltd, who have lodged an application for prior approval for the scheme with Shropshire Council.

The building was last used as offices for a will writing firm and also as a hair salon in 2023. In 2005, the neighbouring property on Queen Street was also converted from a former solicitors office into apartments.

In their application, the developers say the property sits in a “very sustainable” town centre location in Market Drayton due to its location near to the bus station and local facilities.

“Clarence House is a large three-storey semi-detached property in the centre of the town of Market Drayton, the unit has most recently been used as offices but has been vacant since February 2023,” said a supporting statement lodged with the plans.

“The building benefits from a very large floor area of 247.38 sq.m and has historically been used as a residential property. The building is located on Queen Street, within the Market Drayton development boundary where development is generally deemed acceptable and is a very sustainable location.

“The property benefits from a right of access via a through road to the northern boundary which permits access to the rear, suitable bin storage can be provided to the rear of the property for all 6 dwellings.

“All new dwellinghouses will have a gross internal floor area of at least 37 square metres, and comply with the nationally described space standard.”

Clarence House, 30 Queen Street, Market Drayton

Under permitted development rules, most commercial property can now be converted into residential accommodation without the need for full planning permission, however prior approval is still required from the local authority for a change of use.

The Government updated the permitted development rules earlier this year to include more properties by removing a maximum 1,500 square metre floorspace limit and removing the requirement for the premises to have been empty for three months prior.

Shropshire Council’s planning department will make a determination in due course.