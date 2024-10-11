New Market Drayton Artisan Market launches this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new bigger monthly artisan market is launching in Market Drayton this Saturday, October 12, attracting up to 25 local and regional food and drink producers, hand crafters, artists and more.

The newly renamed Market Drayton Artisan Market will take place in and around the town’s iconic Buttercross building in Cheshire Street, from 9am to 3pm.

Market’s Drayton’s Indoor Market will also be open, giving visitors nearly 40 market stalls to visit on the day.

The bigger than ever artisan market will launch this weekend

A small monthly artisan market has been held in Market Drayton since October 2021, grown out of a ‘walking market’ which launched during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, when Shropshire Council took back day-to-day management of the town's indoor and street markets, last April, it saw the opportunity to grow the artisan market and boost the town centre.

The council invited Staffordshire-based artisan market operator Castle Artisan Events, which already runs a number of successful artisan markets in Staffordshire and Cheshire, to launch a bigger and better artisan market in Market Drayton.

Saturday’s market is attracting popular local artisan traders, who were part of the old Buttercross Artisan Market for years, alongside many more exciting makers, bakers and creators from across the region.

Fiona Rolfe, of Fiona’s Fairy Doors

“With our passion for fostering a sense of community and celebrating local craftsmanship, we’re excited to expand our reach into Shropshire, supporting both artisans and local businesses in Market Drayton,” said Jake Burgess, of Castle Artisan Events.

“This market offers the perfect opportunity for locals and visitors alike to support small businesses, discover unique items and enjoy a fun-filled day in the beautiful town centre.

“The market will showcase a fantastic line-up of well known local artisan traders, including Lolly’s Cakes & Confectionery, which serves up irresistible, handmade sweet treats, and The Little Blue Elephant Catering Co, which creates a tasty array of savoury baked goods, including pasties and freshly prepared quiches."

Market Drayton Artisan Market takes place on the second Saturday of every month.