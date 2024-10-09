North Shropshire museum receives huge council donation towards urgent roof repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Formed in 1975, the site on Shropshire Street is owned and has been run by Drayton Civic Society on behalf of the town since 2005 after they rescued the building that was said to be in a state of neglect with the help of the Heritage Lottery match funding and a Market Towns Initiative grant.

However, it came as a great blow to the group when they were told that the Grade II listed, 17th-century building's roof required urgent repairs to keep the thousands of documents and artefacts in their keeping safe for future generations.

The Civic Society has relied on donations and a team of volunteers to stay open and provide a social, cultural and educational resource for the townspeople for 19 years, and they have reported that the roof repairs will cost around £10,000.

Market Drayton Mayor, Roy Aldcroft

After being approached by the organisation, Market Drayton Town Councillors discussed helping the Civic Society at a Finance and General Purposes Committee meeting held on September 5. It was decided that the town council would move to support the work and cover the £1,000 bill for 50 replica ridge tiles.

Drayton Civic Society Chairman, Carole Higgins, is delighted to receive support from the town council and wider community so far.