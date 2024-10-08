Work to replace chapel windows begins amid future safety concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a move to preserve the beloved building and part of the town's history, work is underway to replace the chapel's ageing windows that have been in place since the early 1800's.

Windows of the cherished town building have fallen victim to the ravages of time and members of Market Drayton's Town Council have acted after fears that the windows could become unsafe in future.

Market Drayton Cemetery, where work is underway to restore damaged windows of the chapel

Some of the windows are said to be still serviceable, however, many have "passed their sell-by date" meaning they must be repaired.

As the new windows are set to be installed and damaged areas maintained, Deputy Mayor Tim Manton has outlined the importance of the work.

He said: "The Chapel windows have been in-situ since the early 1800's, so they have lasted quite well.

"Whilst some of them are still in a serviceable condition there are others that have unfortunately become 'past their sell-by date' so to speak. The concern of course with this is the potential for them to become unsafe which is why the town council has embarked to have the unserviceable units replaced/repaired.

Market Drayton Cemetery

"As you can imagine this is a highly specialist task including specific type of glass and there are few companies that carry out this work. Thankfully the town council managed to get a number of these specialist companies to quote.

"The council resolved to utilise the services of one of these companies who are now in the process of replacing/repairing and cleaning the damaged areas."

Mayor of Market Drayton, Councillor Roy Aldcroft, is looking forward to seeing the completion of the restoration work and the chapel restored to its former glory.

Cemetery Sexton, James Walton

"It's one of those buildings that has been there that long that successive councils haven't concentrated on its maintenance," said the Mayor.

"It will be very good to see it spruced up with fresh glass on and tidied up. Hopefully it will keep it going for many years to come.

"As with any town it's nice to see Shropshire Council and our own town council working for the benefit of the town especially when we have so many successful events like the Ginger and Spice that has just passed and Festival of Lights coming up, we need to keep the town tidy."