Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The attractive property on Shropshire Street in Market Drayton is brimming with character and boasts three bedrooms, off-road parking, a cellar, private garden and large reception rooms.

After entering through the solid wood front door that sets the "tone for the beauty within" according to the listing, owners can enjoy beautiful Minton tiled floors in the entrance hallway, sash windows, feature fireplaces and ornate ceilings.

Inside the house listed for £375,000, picture: Purplebricks

The period town house has been described as "perfect for those who appreciate history and character" and "offers a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern convenience". It has been listed for £375,000 with Purplebricks.

There is ample parking space and a spacious private garden, picture: Purplebricks

The listing says: "The property includes two large reception rooms, with large windows and French doors. The lounge has an open fireplace that also serves as the heart of the room, perfect for entertaining, dining or relaxing with family.

Inside the house listed for £375,000, picture: Purplebricks

"The well-fitted kitchen combines functionality with rustic charm, with modern fixtures and fittings, integrated appliances and a breakfast bar. From the kitchen, there is access to a converted cellar, with electrics installed, offering additional storage space, and can also be used as an extra room.

"Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, provide ample space for a Victorian roll top bath.

Inside the house listed for £375,000, picture: Purplebricks

"The large family bathroom boasts modern fittings and rustic charm, with bath, toilet and sink plus a separate walk in shower.

One of three bedrooms, picture: Purplebricks

"A sunny, well stocked, enclosed rear garden offers a private retreat, perfect for entertaining and enjoying some peace and quiet and can be accessed from the kitchen or leading from the living room, through the French doors. There is also a purpose built log store."

There is ample parking space and a spacious private garden, picture: Purplebricks

The rear of the property boasts ample off-road parking, and the house is ideal for easy access to schools and transport links, being situated within walking distance of Market Drayton town centre.

Further information can be found on Purplebricks.