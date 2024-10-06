Cherry picker destroyed in early morning fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident in the Sutton are of Market Drayton saw two fire crews attend at around 5.45am on Sunday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

A spokesperson for SFRS said on arrival crews found a “cherry picker which was fully involved in fire”.

The spokesperson added that crews extinguished the blaze using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera.