Market Drayton playground gets new interactive climbing frame and slide

Children can enjoy a new interactive climbing frame with a slide that has recently replaced an old piece of play equipment.

The town council's Services and Facilities Committee that is responsible for the town's horticultural, recreational and leisure activities, has led the move.

Market Drayton's deputy mayor Tim Manton, who is also chairperson of the committee, said the old equipment "had become somewhat dilapidated".

Buntingsdale playground on Buntingsdale Road in Market Drayton, picture: Google

He said: "All the play areas in Market Drayton are of immense importance to the town council.

"Play is vitally important to children's development, learning and health. Play contributes to the emotional, intellectual, social, cultural, psychological and physical development of children and this ultimately benefits our community in which children and young people live."

The town council is now seeking to make improvements to Grotto Road play area and install new play equipment.