Fire breaks out in Market Drayton kitchen

The fire in the kitchen at the address in Dutton Close, Stoke Heath saw two fire engines attend from Hodnet and Whitchurch fire stations.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a report of the blaze at around 11.50am.

When crews arrived they found 70 per cent of the kitchen on fire but firefighters using a hose reel jet had the blaze under control by around 1pm