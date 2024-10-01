Memorial service for Bomber Command war hero who kept on flying in his 90s gets new venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Trotman, from Marchamley Wood near Market Drayton, flew two tours of operations with Bomber Command during the Second World War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

nostalgia pic. Marchamley Wood. John Trotman, DFC and Bar, who lives now at Hawkstone House, Marchamley Wood, near Market Drayton SY4 5LL, 01630 685125. He has just written his autobiography, 'J for Johnnie'. He flew Wellington bombers and Mosquito bombers during the war. He was born on September 9, 1921. He served for a time at airfields in Shropshire i.e. Sleap, Tilstock, Shawbury, and Peplow. World War Two. RAF. Second World War. Bomber pilot. Bomber pilots. He was with 150 Squadron based at Snaith and then 692 Squadron based at Graveley. He originated from Holt Hatch, near Bentley, Surrey. Library code: Marchamley Wood nostalgia 2011. Shropshire airfields nostalgia 2011..

A member of Shropshire Aero Club, Mr Trotman continued to fly into his late 90s – and was thought to be the second oldest pilot still to be flying in the UK.

RAF Pilot John Trotman

He died on August 27, a month before his 103rd birthday.

A memorial service for Flt Lt Trotman was set to take place at RAF Shawbury later this month but the venue has now changed.

All who wish to attend on Thursday, October 10 at 2.30pm should go to St Mary’s Church, Shawbury.