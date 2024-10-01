Memorial service for Bomber Command war hero who kept on flying in his 90s gets new venue
A memorial set to take place to remember a Shropshire war hero who died last month aged 102 has had a change of venue.
John Trotman, from Marchamley Wood near Market Drayton, flew two tours of operations with Bomber Command during the Second World War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
A member of Shropshire Aero Club, Mr Trotman continued to fly into his late 90s – and was thought to be the second oldest pilot still to be flying in the UK.
He died on August 27, a month before his 103rd birthday.
A memorial service for Flt Lt Trotman was set to take place at RAF Shawbury later this month but the venue has now changed.
All who wish to attend on Thursday, October 10 at 2.30pm should go to St Mary’s Church, Shawbury.