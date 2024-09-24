Shropshire own council reveals plans to improve public toilet facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Town Council has announced in its new 'Town Council Newsletter' that Towers Lawn toilets will receive a makeover due to anti-social behaviour (ASB) and vandalism to the facilities.

The local authority will be sharing plans to renovate the toilets and provide new, modern facilities with residents during 'coming months'.

Market Drayton Town Council's newsletter said: "As a result of continued ASB/vandalism the town council has embarked on ambitious plans to completely redevelop this important facility in the town. Keep a lookout in the coming months when the town council will be sharing with residents the plans afoot."

Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Services and Facilities Committee, Tim Manton added: "The Town Council believe the provision of public toilets in Market Drayton is a very important one which is why we're delighted to be embarking on ambitious plans to completely renovate the facility and provide new, modern, up-to-date, and fresh facilities.

"The town Council also considers the wider remit of its responsibilities in Market Drayton, not only to its residents, but also to the visiting public which is why quality facilities go hand-in-hand with promoting Market Drayton as a go to destination within Shropshire."