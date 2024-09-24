Blaze at county young offenders institution leads to fire service call-out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident, at Stoke Heath Young Offenders Institution, near Market Drayton, was reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 9.45am.

An update from the fire service said the incident involved clothing on fire, but, the blaze was out by the time they arrived – with on-site staff dealing with the incident.

Two fire crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton had raced to the scene, while West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.