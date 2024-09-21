Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kristian Gjokaj was also found with 12kg of picked cannabis in a caravan he was staying in when police raided a property in Ollerton Lane, near Market Drayton, on June 19, a court heard on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who had pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug and possessing cannabis with intent to supply at an earlier hearing, had been the “gardener” and “custodian” in what Shrewsbury Crown Court was told was a large scale cannabis operation.

Mr Simon Parry, prosecuting, said the 251 plants found by West Mercia Police in an outbuilding had been in six tents and were estimated to have produced around 7-21kg of the drug, with a street value of up to £211,000.

He added: “Behind the property there was a static caravan. The defendant was in the caravan and was arrested at the time of the search. From the caravan a police officer found large bags of cannabis flowers and buds.”