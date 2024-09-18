Market Drayton couple raise hundreds for good causes through National Garden Scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sue and Eric Harrison of Market Drayton raised £759 on Sunday alone by opening up their garden Riverside, for the third time this year, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Last Sunday was the first time the pair had taken part in the NGS, having previously opened their garden in May and June for Macmillan and raised £2,500 and £1,500 respectively for the cancer support charity.

The pair were hoping to surpass the £5,000 mark in total for this year's fundraising efforts through their final opening last weekend, but poor weather conditions and heavy rain throughout last Sunday hindered this.

Poor weather affected Sue and Eric Harrison's open garden event

£250 of the money raised in their final open garden event of the year is going towards the NGS while £519 is going towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

Despite the poor weather, the couple welcomed many keen gardeners and members of the NGS, and Sue, who is also the volunteer chair of Market Drayton's Macmillan committee, didn't let it put a dampener on her day.

Sue and Eric Harrison opened their garden called 'Riverside for the NGS

"We're just short of the £5,000 mark, but near enough that it's still fantastic," said the gardener. "It was a shame it was such a wet day.

"We had quite a few folk up and it was steady with people coming round.

"It was mainly NGS people who are plants people so that was good.

"We had a good time, and most people stayed and had cake and coffee."

The couple's garden at their house on Berrisford Road features a range of planting areas, and hydrangeas, hostas, a woodland walk, a hot garden, and herbaceous borders with white garden with loggia. There is also an old and large wisteria, and an old climbing rose.

Sue and Eric arranged a raffle with proceeds going towards the Cancer Support Charity as well as providing refreshments and a range of cakes including scones.

Further information on open gardens in Shropshire can be found on the National Garden Scheme's website.