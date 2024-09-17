Gritter lorry destroyed in fire near Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.51pm last night (September 16) reporting the 'large' LGV fire in Ollerton near Market Drayton.

Two fire crews were sent from Hodnet and Market Drayton fire stations to the scene, as well as an operations officer.

Upon arrival, Market Drayton Fire Station says crews discovered a "significant fire in progress, involving a gritter lorry."

Firefighters battled the blaze in Ollerton, picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

Firefighters from Hodnet are said to have worked quickly with hose reel jets, main jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze while crews from Market Drayton 'assisted with hose management' and with supplying water from the major pump.

The fire service reports that the lorry fire is believed to have started due to an electrical fault, and that it has caused 'extensive' damage to the vehicle.

Fire crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton attended the scene, picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

No injuries have been reported from the fire, and Firefighters were finished at 8.21pm.

Hodnet crews remained on the scene to 'damp down' while firefighters from Market Drayton left to replenish their water supply to be available for further emergency calls.

Fire crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton attended the scene, picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

