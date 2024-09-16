Friends getting ready to open new vet surgery next week as 'dream comes true'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Business partners Sarah Temperton and Tracey Pendlebury are getting ready to open their independent veterinary surgery in Market Drayton.

The Little Vet Company will start treating the town's furry friends on Monday, September 23.

The pair will be familiar faces to Market Drayton pet owners after spending more than two decades working at Tern Vets in the town. Sarah has been a vet for 22 years, while Tracey has been a practice manager for 30.

Sarah said: "Drayton is growing massively with loads of new houses and people. The town is big enough to accept another practice so we thought it was time to do it for ourselves.