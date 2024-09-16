Woman admits killing young father through dangerous driving on busy road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alison Cooper from Badger Brow Road, Loggerheads, near Market Drayton, appeared at Chester Crown Court last week and pleaded guilty to the offence.

She will appear at Chester Crown Court on November 8 to be sentenced.

The crash happened at around 4.45pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, on the A500 in Barthomley.

Cooper was driving her red Ford Fiesta home from work when she braked harshly causing 29-year-old Chris Parsons to take evasive action.

The actions resulted in Mr Parsons' black Renault Clio veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with a blue Seat Ateca travelling in the opposite direction.

Sadly, Mr Parsons, who was from Mostyn in North Wales died at the scene.

His family said at the time: “Our beloved Chris sadly passed away on Thursday 16 June 2022 aged 29 years old.

“Words can’t describe the heartache we as a family are going through. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and loving father to his three amazing children who he will be sorely missed by.

“He was an amazing, kind, caring wonderful person who would go above and beyond for absolutely anyone."

DC Lisa Evans-Hill from Cheshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a dangerous action on a busy road with fatal consequences. This decision to brake, caused not only Chris’s family’s lives to change forever that day, but Mrs Cooper’s as well.

“I hope it makes people think carefully about their actions behind the wheel. Everyone should be aware that when they get in a vehicle, they have the potential to cause real damage and even take a life.

"You have not only your life in your hands but other road users and this needs to be remembered every time you make that journey. Please drive carefully and safely for everyone’s sake."