Tributes made to young soldier as second Shropshire A53 crash victim is named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

27-year-old Adam Milton, was one of two men who tragically died after a crash on the A53 in the early hours of Saturday, September 7.

Adam, from Ballyclare in Northern Ireland, was serving in the Royal Irish Regiment and was based in the county.

A tribute post online described Adam as the “devoted father of Leighla and baby Milton, cherished son of Andrea and Simon, much loved brother of Jack and Luke, loving partner of Aimee, beloved grandson of Ena and the late Bobby, Irene and the late Brian.”

Tributes were also made to the young father by Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ Flute Band, who said he "brought joy, happiness and many good laughs to each and every member".

Adam Milton. Photo: Funeral Times

A spokesperson for the band said: "Adam was a bandsman and a comrade to us all. He has been a long-serving member of the band for many years and a dedicated member within our ranks.

"Adam worked his way up through the flute core to become band captain and even when home from the Army was always itching for one more blow at the whistle, he will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

"On behalf of the officers and members of Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ we send our deepest condolences to the family circle and they will remain in our thoughts and prayers throughout this difficult time.”

Father-of-two Wayne Neville, known as "Nevdog" to family and friends, also died in the collision.

On Thursday, Wayne's wife spoke of the family's heartbreak, calling the 42-year-old a "loving and devoted husband, a thoughtful brother and son, and an amazing and caring father."