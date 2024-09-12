'Our hearts are broken': Wife's pain as Shropshire A53 crash victim is named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Father-of-two Wayne Neville, known as "Nevdog" to family and friends, died after a crash on the A53 involving a Volkswagen Passat and Nissan Almera that also killed another man in his 20s in the early hours of last Saturday.

Mr Neville, aged 42 and from Market Drayton, and the younger man were both pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to hospital.

The crash happened at around midnight on the road between the A41 at Tern Hill and the western edge of Market Drayton, close to Fordhall Organic Farm.

On Monday morning, flowers and tributes had been left at the scene of the crash.

Now Mr Neville's wife Kate has paid tribute to him.

“Our hearts are broken, and we all miss him terribly," she said.

Wayne "Nevdog" Neville was killed in a crash on the A53

“He was a loving and devoted husband, a thoughtful brother and son, and an amazing and caring father to Morgan and Ruby; his ‘Billy Wizz’ and ‘Shorty Pants’.

"He was a true family man. His love of motocross and being a part of the ‘loyals’ raving community kept him young at heart.

“He left a lasting impression on anyone he met and will live in everyone’s hearts forever.

“I love you more, the end, I win - your Mrs Nevdog.”

Tributes at the scene on the A53 near Market Drayton

After the crash, a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance crews discovered three patients, all men.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that two of them, the drivers of both cars, could not be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“The third man, a passenger in one of the cars, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

Temporary traffic lights were installed at the scene following the tragic incident

Police launched an appeal asking anyone who saw the collision, or either of the cars before, to come forward.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact PC Simon Fearn by emailing simon.fearn@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07870150926.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org