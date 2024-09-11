Monthly artisan market in north Shropshire set for expansion as new operator takes over

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton’s monthly artisan market is set to undergo a large expansion from October, as part of plans for the long-term revival of the town centre.

Up to 35 bakers, makers, artists and other creators will set up stalls in the town centre as a new market operator steps in to take over the Buttercross Artisan Market.

The current market is held on the second Saturday of every month in Market Drayton’s 200-year-old Buttercross market building on Cheshire Street and attracts around a dozen local artisans.

But from October, the monthly event will become known as Market Drayton Artisan Market. It will be managed by Castle Artisan Markets which already runs several successful artisan markets in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

The new market will run from Saturday, October 12, occupying The Buttercross and surrounding town squares.

Shropshire Council took over the management of the artisan market from a private operator back in April, just after taking back the direct operations for Market Drayton’s Indoor Market and historic Wednesday Street Market.

Wednesday's street market on Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

Markets manager Kate Gittins said: “We’re already seeing a big turnaround in Market Drayton’s Indoor and Street Markets, attracting many more stallholders and visitors. The existing artisan market has been successful as a showcase for local artisans but it always had the potential to be bigger and better and bring more people into the town on Saturdays.

“We approached Castle Artisan because they’re doing a great job elsewhere, creating lively, vibrant, buzzy artisan markets which are very popular in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Nantwich, Middleport and Hanley.

“And they have connections with a much larger number of artisan stallholders than we do. They will carefully curate the market so that it’s bespoke to Market Drayton using local makers and food producers.

“We hope the people of Market Drayton will get behind this lovely market and support their local town and traders. The Indoor Market is open every Saturday and Wednesday, so the two Saturday markets will complement each other.”

Jake Burgess, of Castle Artisan Markets said: “We are thrilled to be invited by Shropshire Council to create a community-led artisan event in such a beautiful setting, and we want to invite everyone to come and experience a day filled with wonderful crafts, gifts, homewares, artwork and fabulous food.”

The last Buttercross Artisan Market will take place this Saturday, September 14. Artisan traders interested in taking a stall at the new larger artisan market from October 12 are urged to email Castle Artisan Markets at hello@castleartisan.co.uk