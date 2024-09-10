Floral tributes mark scene of tragic A53 crash that killed two men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two men died after the cars they were driving collided on the A53 near Market Drayton in the early hours of Saturday.

It happened around midnight on the road between the A41 at Tern Hill and the western edge of Market Drayton, close to Fordhall Organic Farm.

On Monday morning, flowers and tributes had been left at the scene of the crash.

A man in his forties and a man in his 20s were pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger - another man - was taken to hospital.

Tributes at the scene on the A53 near Market Drayton

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance crews discovered three patients, all men.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that two of them, the drivers of both cars, could not be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“The third man, a passenger in one of the cars, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

Temporary traffic lights were installed at the scene following the tragic incident

After the incident, police launched an appeal asking anyone who saw the collision, or either of the cars before, to come forward.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact PC Simon Fearn by emailing simon.fearn@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07870150926.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org