Two drivers killed in crash on A-road near Market Drayton - police seek witnesses

A Volkswagen Passat and a Nissan Almera collided on the A53 near Market Drayton in the early hours of Saturday.

West Mercia Police said the drivers of both vehicles, a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, between the Tern Hill roundabout connecting to the A41 and the island on the western edge of Market Drayton known locally as the 'Muller island'.

A passenger who had been in the Volkswagen was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with injuries "not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing" after the crash at around midnight.

The road was shut well into Saturday afternoon following the collision.

Police investigating the crash would like to speak to anybody who saw the collision or either of the cars prior to it happening.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact PC Simon Fearn by emailing simon.fearn@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07870 150926.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.