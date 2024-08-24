Two-car crash on busy A41 near Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened at Ashford Grange. No people were trapped in the vehicles when firefighters arrived on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 10.36pm on Saturday, August 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"Incident involved two saloon vehicles. No persons were trapped and crews made vehicles safe."

Three fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Hodnet, Wellington and Whitchurch. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The AA's traffic website was showing no delays in the area as of 11.30am.