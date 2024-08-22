Fire crews scrambled to bin lorry blaze in residential road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire appliances from Prees and Shrewsbury were sent to Blandford Way, Market Drayton, at 1.23pm.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "fire involving a large amount of rubbish smouldering in back of bin lorry".

They added: "Crews have used one hosereel jet to extinguish fire in situ and later dampened down contents of refuse at Whitchurch refuse centre."

They also used a heat camera to check that the refuse had reached ambient temperatures.

The stop message was received at 2pm.