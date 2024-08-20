Shropshire Star
Fire crews rush to house fire near Market Drayton

Three fire engines were dispatched to a Market Drayton village on Tuesday after a property caught fire in the town.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

The blaze in Moreton Say saw two fire engines descend at around 12.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started in the living room of the property.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, SFRS said, using breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet.

