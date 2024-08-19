Casualty cut free and two taken to hospital after A53 crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two cars collided on the A53 at Hopton, near Hodnet, at around 5.05pm.

Four fire crews - from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington - were sent to the scene, where they were joined by crews from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two casualties were taken to hospital, with one being extricated from their vehicle using holmatro cutting equipment.

Firefighters also thanked bystanders who helped.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.