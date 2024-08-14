Shropshire community farm makes The Times list of Britain's finest farm shops

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Market Drayton's Fordhall Farm has come second in the UK in a list of seven of the finest farm shops compiled by The Times.

The newspaper has scoured the country looking for farm shops that "stand out from the herd", offering fun activities and troves of tasty goodies.

Coming just in behind Broughgammon Farm in Ballycastle, is England's first community-owned farm situated just outside Market Drayton.

Speaking of Fordhall, the newspaper said: "Three brilliant trails weave through woodlands, wetlands and pasture before you reach the bakery to refuel with pasties, pork pies and sausage rolls.

Fordhall Farm in Market Drayton

"Then swing by the shop; the meat parcels and hampers are perfect if you want to try a bit of everything. Later, get cosy in the farm’s Shropshire-made Mongolian yurts surrounded by damson trees — you’re welcome to pick the fruit for breakfast."

Charlotte and Ben Hollins took over the farm's tenancy from their father Arthur Hollins back in 2004. Due to the legal battles the family had faced in the 14 years prior, the siblings inherited a mere 11 cows, six pigs, six sheep and a very neglected farm.

After beginning to develop the business, the pair instigated a campaign to save the farm from development. In 2006, 8,000 members of the community purchased Fordhall and formed the Fordhall Community Land Initiative (FCLI), the charitable and community organisation that owns the land.

Now, 18 years on, a spokesperson for the Farm said they were "so proud" to be recognised by The Times.

They said: "We are so proud that the work of the Fordhall Community Land Initiative and the shop run by our tenant farmer, Ben, have been recognised in The Times' Best Farm Shops list this week.

"The farm shop and butchery team work incredibly hard, are so helpful, and of course deliver top quality meat and local produce to our local and national community

"Who would have thought that from Charlotte and Ben's first shop, selling sausages in a little chest freezer 20 years ago, their shop would be as it is today!

"Well done everyone. We are joined in this list with some of the best in the country."

Joining Fordhall in the top rankings include Darts Farm in Topsham, Devon, Goat Shed in Honingham, Norfolk and Lakeland Farm Visitor Centre near Windermere in Cumbria.