Paramedics and four fire engines on the scene after vehicle goes into hedge in Market Drayton

The single-vehicle collision happened in Alder Road in Market Drayton at around midday today.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 12.14pm on Sunday, August 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Market Drayton. Crews investigating."

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Prees and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance, as well as crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.