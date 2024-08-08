Proposed respite centre would bring 17 jobs and relieve 'stretched' care services

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Respite Centre Ltd has submitted the proposal to convert the Phoenix House storage facility off the A53 between the Lostford junction and Tern Hill roundabout at Market Drayton, into a 13-bedroom care centre.

The centre would be "essential" to take pressure off local health care services which are "stretched to their limits".

Mrs M Cotton commented in support of the application, saying: "This initiative is not only timely but also essential for addressing the increasing pressures on our local authorities and the NHS within adult health and social care.

"Firstly, the provision of this service will significantly alleviate the current strain on local health care services. With the growing population of elderly and vulnerable adults, our existing facilities are often stretched to their limits. This expansion will offer much-needed relief, ensuring that individuals requiring respite and residential care can receive timely and appropriate support.

"Moreover, the availability of dedicated respite care is crucial for the well-being of main caregivers. Many families in Shropshire are balancing the demands of full-time care with their personal and professional responsibilities. By providing reliable respite options, the centre will allow caregivers the necessary time to rest and rejuvenate, which is vital for their mental and physical health."

She added: "Currently, a significant number of patients occupy hospital beds longer than necessary due to the lack of suitable residential care options. As I understand it, Shropshire Respite Centre will facilitate smoother transitions from hospital to home or long-term care settings, improving patient outcomes and freeing up critical hospital resources.

"In conclusion, Shropshire Respite Centre's proposal is an essential step toward enhancing our community's health and social care infrastructure. It addresses immediate needs and sets a foundation for sustainable care solutions in the future.

"I fully support this application as it will benefit of our entire community."

A full design and access statement has not been uploaded onto Shropshire Council's planning portal, however a transport assessment has been lodged to examine whether the facility could cause any road danger.

It finds there has been only one "serious" crash between a car and motorbike, which was "likely caused by human error", as well as a handful of minor collisions.

The report concludes: "There will be no severe residual cumulative impacts resulting from the change of use, nor an unacceptable impact on highway safety. Therefore, this application should not be prevented or refused on highway grounds."

The consultation on the plans runs until Friday, August 16.

To view and comment on it, visit pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=SGTZESTDJ6600