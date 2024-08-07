Bank applies to replace cash machine

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council has received a request from Harcroft Consulting, on behalf of Natwest Bank, for the branch in Market Drayton.

The firm is asking for permission to replace the ATM at the Cheshire Street premises – with a submission to the council explaining the rationale behind the replacement.

It states: "The bank is currently undertaking a national programme whereby they are replacing and upgrading their ATMs.

"The new ATMs will increase convenience for customers by allowing better access, a more ergonomical design and have cyber protected security.

"They are also accessible for people with hearing loss."

The bank wants to put in a new cash machine. Picture: Google.

The installation would require some work inside the building and outside, according to the application.

The design and access statement says: "The works comprise the replacement of the external ATM to the left-hand side of the entrance to the building.

"A new pit is to be formed internally to allow for the lowering of the new ATM. The existing aperture is to be altered to suit the new ATM and all disturbed finishes to be made good to match existing."

The application says that access to the branch will not be affected by the proposed work.

A decision on the proposal will be taken in due course.