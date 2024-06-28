'It knocked us out of the park!' Volunteers get new car for the vulnerable thanks to huge donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Market Drayton Community Car project has been run by community-minded trustees for more than 20 years.

The scheme sees volunteers drive people with limited mobility options around the county for a much reduced rate compared to taxis.

The group has around 300 regular users but only one vehicle and due to the amount of mileage their car has to undertake to ferry the people of Market Drayton around, it had become 'tired' and in need of replacement.

Now thanks to a sizeable £6,433 donation from the local branch of NFU Mutual, the volunteers have been able to buy a nearly-new Volkswagen Caddy Max, which is wheelchair accessible.

On Thursday, trustee Maggie Edwards showed off their new community car to Andrew Bowker from NFU Mutual Market Drayton and Whitchurch, who presented her with the cheque to pay for the new car.

She said: "Our last vehicle was very tired and needed replacing. We do hospital, doctors, shopping, we take people to respite appointments – we take people everywhere and anywhere.

“It is our only car so you can understand how important it is.”

She said the donation from the NFU had 'knocked them out of the park' when they learned it was enough to replace their ageing vehicle.

“We received a donation from them a few years ago for a few hundred pounds. They have a fund for worthy causes and they obviously considered us a worthy cause.

“But when they told us a few weeks ago they were giving us nearly £6,500 it absolutely knocked us out of the park.

“It has enabled us to change the car and get one that is so much better and serves the purpose so much better. We are highly delighted. Without them we wouldn't be able to offer the services that we do.”

She added that the group is always in need of new drivers and if anybody has the time they should contact Maggie Edwards on 07534 118436 between 9am and 12pm Monday to Friday.