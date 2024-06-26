Shropshire barber so sick of antisocial behaviour outside her shop she tapes up town centre bench

Rebecca Sutton has been running The Town Barbers in Market Drayton for the last 12 years, but she says frequent bouts of anti-social behaviour have left her resorting to drastic action.

After catching people openly smoking drugs on the bench outside her high street shop this week as well as 'drunks' urinating against it, Rebecca decided to tape up the bench on Tuesday in a bid to deter people from congregating outside.

“I can't take any more,” she said. “I have been here 12 years and it is getting worse. This week, I have had somebody openly smoking a bong outside my shop - I have families that come here and if you saw somebody doing drugs outside a barber shop you would walk on and go somewhere else.