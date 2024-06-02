Car hit animal and ended up in grass verge in Hodnet - paramedics and firefighters called

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened on the A53 at Hodnet in the evening. It is not known what type of animal was involved or how badly it was hurt.

Paramedics were called as well as firefighters and police officers, but no people were hurt in the crash.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.08pm on Saturday, June 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Hodnet.

"One car in collision with animal. Crews made the vehicle electrically safe."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Hodnet.