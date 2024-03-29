Twenty tonnes of coal involved in bunker fire incident

Two fire crews and an operations officer from the town rushed to energy distributors J Meakin & Sons Ltd at Pipe Gate at 10.35pm on Thursday.

When they arrived they found a fire located in coal bunker measuring approximately 3m by 6m involving approximately 20 tonnes of coal.

Fire crews used one hose reel jet, scene lighting, shovels and small equipment to deal with the incident.

They sent their incident stop message at 12.56am on Friday morning.