Man with 'sexual attraction to boys in shorts' detained after grabbing boy on way home from primary school

Tony Hatfield, 32, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after appearing via a video-link from the Brooklands Hospital for people learning disabilities, where he has been detained since January.

The court heard that Hatfield, who has learning disabilities, had been assessed by psychiatrists as fit to plead, and admitted one charge of sexual assault by touching on a boy under 13.

Robert Edwards, representing Hatfield, said his client would only understand the proceedings if referred to as 'Tony' by the prosecutor, Antony Longworth, adding that he frequently refers to himself in the third person.

The court heard that the offence dated back to October 2022.

Mr Longworth said that two boys were leaving primary school in Market Drayton at home-time – with one of the youngsters wearing shorts.