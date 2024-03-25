Crash near Market Drayton - police and fire service on the scene

The collision happened at Wistanswick at around 10.30am.

Police and the fire service were in attendance, but paramedics were not called.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 10.33am on Monday, March 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Market Drayton."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Hodnet, and firefighters made the vehicle electrically safe before it could be taken away.