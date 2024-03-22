Daughter and postwoman mum to 'Brave the Shave' for charity

Megan Morris, 20, is “Braving the Shave” for cancer charity Macmillan on Sunday.

She will be having her hair shaved at the Royal British Legion in the town at 4pm to raise money for the cancer charity.

She is also donating her shorn locks to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children suffering from the hair loss caused by cancer treatment.

Megan, who decided to brave the challenge after her aunt died from cancer, has also roped in her mother, Sue Tapley, who is a post woman in Market Drayton.

Megan said: “I'm doing it for my auntie Jo who unfortunately lost her battle to cancer in 2022. I’m also doing it in support of everyone else I know that has been through and won their battles with cancer as well as the ones that are going through their battle right now.

“I decided at the start of the year that I was going to shave it all off. I wanted to do something with it so thought I might as well do it for a good cause. A week later, my mum decided to do it with me.”

Mum Sue, aged 56, added: “I have lost many good friends and family to cancer over the years including my brother's partner Jo who lost her fight in 2022, A wonderful woman who was like a second mother to me, Janet, lost her battle with breast cancer over 10 years ago, and John an ex-postman who used to work with me is through treatment now but I've seen how much it has affected him and his wife Heather who is still a post woman.

“Being a postwoman and delivering to hundreds of houses in TF9 area I see first hand how cancer affects so many people every day in so many ways.”

If you wish to to donate to the pair's Brave the Shave challenge you can do so at:

bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/752bf388-222c-4612-b55a-8c93a9b9b5df and: bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/a6f61fdf-94d0-45a8-aa42-b9a0ea52d6e8