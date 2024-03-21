King Charles thanks primary school cancer survivor for his touching letter of support

Earlier this year Charlie Sambrook, a Year 6 pupil at Tilstock CE Primary School and Nursery, sent an inspirational letter to The King after hearing that he was facing his own battle with cancer.

The letter was featured in a thank you video from the royal household, which showed King Charles reading through correspondence he had received after revealing his diagnosis.

Young Charlie successfully recovered following treatment after a Wilms tumour was found in his right kidney when he was just three years old.

Now he has received a letter on behalf of his regal namesake – outlining the monarch's thanks and saying he had been "deeply touched" by young Charlie sharing his own experiences.

The letter, from the Head of Royal Correspondence, said: "The King has asked me to thank you for his kind letter of support.

"His Majesty greatly appreciates that you should have taken the trouble to write to him as you did, and was deeply touched that you chose to share some occasions in your life where you have needed resilience and positivity.