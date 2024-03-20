Remarkable Grade II listed mansion goes up for sale near Market Drayton

Aston Manor, a Grade II-listed Georgian masterpiece, has entered the market at a cool £1 million - offering buyers with deep pockets an unparalleled opportunity to combine history, comfort and rural tranquility.

The listing, on property website Zoopla, says the 9-bedroom house enjoys a prime location that combines the best of Shropshire and Staffordshire.

It also claims that when you enter the building you'll be greeted by a sense of grandeur and warmth, characteristic of its Georgian heritage.

One of the bedrooms.

The house apparently boasts a thoughtful layout, featuring both formal and informal living spaces. Noteworthy is the ground floor bedroom with an adjoining shower room, catering to modern living needs while maintaining the property's traditional charm.

Spacious! The adjoining shower room.

The farmhouse-style kitchen is also sure to impress. It basically blends functionality with style. French doors open onto the gardens, inviting the beauty of nature into the heart of the home.

The kitchen.

The garden, it must be said, is ginormous.

The garden.

Aston Manor's accommodation extends across multiple floors, offering ample space for family living and entertaining.

The first floor houses several generously-sized bedrooms, with built-in wardrobes providing practical storage solutions.

A secondary staircase provides separate access, which could be ideal for potential guest accommodation or rental opportunities.

The general area is good for the whole outdoor adventure thing too, with plenty of opportunities for walking, cycling, and riding in the surrounding countryside.

The property's traditional outbuilding, set within a charming courtyard, provides parking facilities and enhances the overall appeal of this idyllic retreat.

If you want to read more about the manor, the full listing by Savills - Telford can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66907134/?search_identifier=97560273bd11dd013b1b6ac5aa4c4e504d7789a2e0a65b8c7a45f17fb81770b2