Fishery invites England Ladies in a drive to welcome female anglers

Rosehill Carp Fishery in Market Drayton was bought by Andy Perrett in March last year.

He said he is hoping to make the seven acre lake more accessible to female anglers so invited members of the England Ladies Carp Team for a weekend.

He said: "I get enquiries from quite a few lady anglers but it is not always easy for women to take up fishing as it can be quite intimidating being at the side of a lake on your own.

"So I am trying to make it more accessible. I know Theresa as she is from Telford, and she and Miranda have come for 48 hours of fishing."

He said the lake was home to some 30Ib carp as well as a "rumoured" 80lb catfish.

"I'm sure they will make some good catches but it is a social event as angling a good way for people to catch up," added Andy.

As these pictures show the ladies caught a number of large carp and hailed the weekend a success.

Anybody interested in taking up angling is urged to contact Rosehill Fishery at: andyperrett123@gmail.com