Appeal after assault outside supermarket

The assault happened around 10.30am on Wednesday, February 21 outside Morrisons on Maer Lane.

Officer say a man returned to his vehicle to find another man had his hand in the window of his car. An altercation broke out between the two men, and the victim was hit in the head and suffered injuries that required hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anybody who saw the incident happen and are asked to contact Police Constable Gillott by email alexis.gillott@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07773 054426."