Fire engulfs Market Drayton petrol pumping station

Crews from Shropshire, West Midlands and Staffordshire Fire Services attended the scene after fire control received a call at 2.45pm today (Saturday).

The fire services declared the scene safe at Bearstone Pumping Station, Market Drayton, at 4.55pm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire Service said: "At 2.45pm on Saturday, March 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as Property Fire.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet. An Operations officer was in attendance. Crews used the following equipment to tackle the fire, Breathing Apparatus (BA) and Hosereel jet.

"Crews were assisted by our neighbouring brigade Staffordshire and West Midlands Fire service, this incident involved a fire in a petrol pumping station crews extinguished using 1 hose reel jet, 2 breathing apparatus and on site fire extinguishers."