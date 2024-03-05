An MP has joined a battle to save green space from business park expansion

Developers Healey Estates want to expand the town’s Tern Valley Business Park and have lodged a trio of applications for land to the east of the existing site, which also include a scheme of three affordable homes on a small parcel of land off Buntingsdale Road and a proposed “community recreation area” on the banks of the River Tern.

They say the scheme would provide a formal, long-term open space area to replace the current woodland accessed from Wallace Way, which is currently leased to the council but would be cleared to make way for the 8,932 sq m (96,143 sq ft) business park expansion.

But the plan has provoked an outcry from local residents, who formed a campaign group to fight off the proposals for what they say is a much loved area of local countryside, with over 180 objections received on the business park application alone.

Now, the area’s MP Helen Morgan has written to Shropshire Council to call for the authority’s planning officers to reject the scheme.

“Damson Wood is an area that is deeply treasured by a large local community who benefit from its existence every day of the year,” she said.

“Green space that is open to the public and accessible without having to travel is much needed in Market Drayton, a town that is underserved by such facilities.

“The importance of the woodland to the town is demonstrated by its formal recognition as an asset of community value and has been emphasised by local residents throughout their discussions with me and in the many heartfelt letters I have received.

“In this case, it is clear that the local interest lies with rejecting the plans. This is evident from the huge volume of well-argued public objections submitted to council planners, from the votes of town councillors, and from the outcome of previous attempts to develop at Damson Wood.”

Save Damson Wood campaign spokesman Elliott Powell thanked Ms Morgan for her support.

“We just wanted to say a massive thank you to Helen Morgan MP, who has objected to all three planning applications. Her letter was clear and relevant and has shown once again why the community love Damson Wood Nature Walk,” he said.

The applications will be considered by Shropshire Council in due course.