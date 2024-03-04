Market Drayton landmark and former brewery on the market for £800k

The Grade II listed former Wright's Crown Brewery on Cheshire Street in Market Drayton needs a new owner.

The six-storey section of the building, known as The Tower, has welcomed visitors entering the market town from the north since 1899.

Back in the 19th century, Market Drayton was home to two large breweries. Companies were drawn to the town because of the purity of the water that is filtered through dense red sandstone.

The town is still the home of one brewery, Joules, which was built in 2010.

Purpose-built for the brewery, the Cheshire Street site was later utilised as a working corn mill and still retains several original period features including the stairs and a lift.

The sale included the two-storey structure attached to the tower block and a further single-storey unit to the rear.

In total, the existing structures provide around 11,424 square footage of space.

The majority of the historic property is currently vacant and provides a variety of accommodations including offices, a warehouse and a former gym.

The two-storey section has been utilised for storage purposes, while part of the rear unit is currently owner-occupied by a removal company.

The site had previously been given the green light for residential development, but that has now lapsed.

The property is being listed by Andrew Dixon and Co and is on the market for £800,000.

It is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/66732842