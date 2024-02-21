Retired Market Drayton nurse, 83, died after 'tripping over rug' and hitting her head

Patricia Cashmore, aged 83, was found dead at home in Willow Close, Market Drayton, by a neighbour on January 18 this year.

An inquest into Birmingham-born Ms Cashmore, held at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, was told the neighbour would often check on her due to her age and the fact she lived alone.

He went to check on her at around 11.30am on January 18 and saw her through the living room window, lying motionless on her back with her leg in an "unnatural" position. It was clear she had already died when access was gained to her home. Police attended and confirmed her death at 1.55pm.

Ms Cashmore had suffered a large wound to the back of her head. Police suspected she may have tripped on a rug and hit her head. Officers were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Cashmore's death.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.