Video: Witness films scene that led to temporary closure of A53 amid 'trap racing' reports
Video from a passer-by shows the scene that led to the temporary closure of a Shropshire A-road.
Plus
Published
Witnesses reported 'trap racing' along the A53 on Saturday which led West Mercia Police to close the route between Hodnet and Tern Hill for more than two hours.
The racing, also known as harness racing, is a type of horse racing in which the animals pull a two-wheeled cart.
While it's not illegal to ride a horse and cart on a public highway, racing on public road networks is an offence.