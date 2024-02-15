Police step up patrols after Market Drayton play park hit by graffiti vandals

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team was responding after the Dalelands play park in the town was vandalised with graffiti.

A month of refurbishment and renovations took place just last summer to rejuvenate the Dalelands play area in Market Drayton's Dalelands estate.

A spokesperson for police said enquiries were "ongoing" but patrols "have been conducted by local PCSOs to show a "visible presence", which will now be increased in the area.

Earlier this week town mayor Roy Aldcroft described the vandalism as "extremely disappointing".

He said: "It's a very tiny number that is involved in this type of thing. The vast majority of people appreciate the town, don't do any damage and don't take part in vandalism.

"But the ones that do don't realise we spend thousands of pounds a year repairing things and replacing things. We could spend that on sports equipment.

"People do it without realising the stress and strain one way or another on budget, time and materials."